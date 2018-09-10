Cape sportsfield now a new informal settlement

Backyard dwellers in Dunoon near Milnerton‚ who earlier this year occupied a municipal sportsfield‚ have survived continual demolitions of their shacks and have kept rebuilding.

In response to the demolitions there were violent protests. MyCiti bus infrastructure was destroyed. But since June they have been left alone. They have now named the new informal settlement Ekupholeni‚ meaning a relaxing place.

Some have carved out bigger yards and some have since established vegetable gardens. Some have sold a portion of the plots so they can buy building materials.

Small businesses are already thriving; spaza and hardware shops are fully stocked.

A number of people have installed satellite dishes on the roofs of their shacks. One occupier is building a double-storey shack.

The community has put money together to buy a pipe to connect a communal standpipe for water.

Some residents have bought bucket toilets and placed them in their yards. They charge for their use.

But most residents still relieve themselves in the bushes near the Transnet Freight Railway line.

“Life is very nice here. I have my privacy. I even started a vegetable garden and I plan to operate my printing business in my yard‚” says Mancane Thembelani. He also plans to build a three-bedroom house on his plot.

“Waiting for service delivery takes took long and we forcibly occupied this land and they will delay services just to punish us. Getting electricity will be nice here. The City can benefit as we can afford to buy our own electricity rather than connecting to the grid illegally‚” says Thembelani.