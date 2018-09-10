Capetonians will soon be permitted to increase their water usage from 50 litres to 70 litres per person per day.

Deputy Mayor Ian Neilson made the announcement on Monday.

After a devastating drought‚ the province's dams are now at 68% storage capacity due to good rainfall at the beginning of winter.

"Water restrictions and the associated tariffs are thus to be conservatively lowered in the interim to Level 5 from October 1 2018. This will bring tariff relief of between 26‚6% and 70% per kilolitre of water‚ depending on the usage and tariff category‚" he said.

Neilson said the Western Cape Water Supply System’s dams were at 38% capacity at the end of the last winter.