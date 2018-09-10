Frogs are at the heart of a violent community protest in rural Engonyameni‚ south of Durban‚ where a rampaging mob put the torch to a tribal court and looted a charity on Monday.

The hinterland community relies on tanked water and as the summer months approach‚ the amphibians have sought refuge in water tanks – contributing to the community’s ire.

With their ranks swelling into the hundreds‚ a mob marched on the court demanding piped water.

Police sources with intimate knowledge of the incident said that the crowd had forced their way inside the gate.

“They got inside and they managed to get inside the tribal court and they stole everything they could carry before they set it on fire. There is nothing left of the building now‚” a source said.