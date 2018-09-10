Get out the guap, 'cause a shirt in the Proudly SA store can cost you R649

Proudly South African told TimesLIVE that individual vendors are responsible for the prices of garments and said quality was a priority.

"Much of what is produced locally is of high quality but comes short in the debate about global brands. Another aspect is the power of mass production. Basically, the more of something a manufacturer can produce, the more the cost of the production goes down," said the organisation's Karamba Jabbie.

CEO Eustace Mashimbye told 702's Bruce Whitfield that the aim of the store was to make locally made products more accessible to the South African public. He said that each seller has to be a member of Proudly SA and that products are "vetted."

Jabbie told TimesLIVE that local content means that "at least 50% of the cost of production must be incurred in South Africa and there must be 'substantial transformation' any imported materials."

Jabbie said this is based on the fact that not every raw material/component can be produced in South Africa, so the 50% rule applies to all products.

The site launched on August 21 and many categories remain empty. However, Jabbie is not concerned, and said that vendors are still in the process of registering for the site and there will be new products uploaded on a daily basis.

Would you buy a t-shirt for R370 just because it was made in South Africa? Or had 50% of its production costs incurred locally? Let us know in the comments section below.