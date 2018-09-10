It’s fake news‚ say police of viral video of foreigner being accused of child abduction

The police say there is no truth to claims that a foreign national filmed being interrogated is involved in child abduction.

The video is being widely circulated on social media.

It shows a man - believed to be an Ethiopian - being questioned by two men about children he is accused of abducting. The confrontation was alleged to have happened at Leopard Rock in Ridgeway‚ south of Johannesburg.

The men are seen manhandling the suspect and asking him where the children are.

“There is no truth to the video. We were monitoring the claims and nothing has of that nature happened‚” said police spokesperson Captain Thinandavha Lifhugu.