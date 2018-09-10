Joburg traffic snarl-ups around building gutted by fire
Johannesburg motorists were on Monday still feeling the effects of last week’s massive blaze at the Bank of Lisbon building in the city centre‚ which left three firefighters dead.
"There are still quite a few streets closed in the area because of the forensic officers on the scene‚" said Johannesburg metro police chief Wayne Minnaar.
With significant traffic jams‚ some took to Twitter to express their frustration‚ saying taxi marshals and homeless people were assisting in directing traffic.
JHB - CBD Congestion: Homeless people and taxi marshals assisting - NO JMPD in sight @AsktheChiefJMPD #JoburgFire https://t.co/dszAWhLLVA— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) September 10, 2018
But Minnaar said plenty of officers had been deployed to the scene.
