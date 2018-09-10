Johannesburg motorists were on Monday still feeling the effects of last week’s massive blaze at the Bank of Lisbon building in the city centre‚ which left three firefighters dead.

"There are still quite a few streets closed in the area because of the forensic officers on the scene‚" said Johannesburg metro police chief Wayne Minnaar.

With significant traffic jams‚ some took to Twitter to express their frustration‚ saying taxi marshals and homeless people were assisting in directing traffic.