South Africa

Joburg traffic snarl-ups around building gutted by fire

10 September 2018 - 11:13 By timeslive
Flames spread through the building that houses three provincial departments in the Johannesburg CBD on September 6, 2018. File photo.
Image: Masi Losi

Johannesburg motorists were on Monday still feeling the effects of last week’s massive blaze at the Bank of Lisbon building in the city centre‚ which left three firefighters dead.

"There are still quite a few streets closed in the area because of the forensic officers on the scene‚" said Johannesburg metro police chief Wayne Minnaar.

With significant traffic jams‚ some took to Twitter to express their frustration‚ saying taxi marshals and homeless people were assisting in directing traffic.

But Minnaar said plenty of officers had been deployed to the scene.

