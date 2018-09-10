Religious leaders need to start conversations about suicide.

That's the recommendation of King Edward VIII Hospital's head of psychology‚ Dr Naseema Vawda‚ after a pilot study recorded a shift in pregnant women attempting suicide.

Vawda was speaking during a presentation of her study‚ “Suicide attempts during pregnancy in South Africa”‚ on Friday at the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health's research day at Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital.

“It’s like HIV or termination of pregnancy. We had those conversations and we’re moving forward. Mental health‚ whether it is suicide‚ suicidal behaviour‚ suicidal ideation‚ suicidal attempts and suicides that are carried out successfully‚ needs to be part of the conversation in mosques‚ temples and churches in the community‚” she said.

Vawda’s research found that out of a sample size of 27 women‚ nine had attempted to commit suicide while pregnant.