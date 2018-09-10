Police officer in hospital after drive-by shooting

A police officer is being treated in hospital after being shot in Soweto in the early hours of Monday morning.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said that at about 2am on Monday‚ two police officers from Protea Glen police station ordered a sedan to stop at Impala Road‚ near the N12 on-ramp.

“As they were approaching the sedan‚ unknown occupants travelling in a blue light delivery vehicle fired shots at the police officers and fled‚” Naidoo said.

“A constable sustained wounds to his lower abdomen and legs. The second member escaped unscathed. The wounded member is currently in hospital in a stable condition.”

The motive for the shooting remains unknown. No arrests have been made.

This comes ahead of the release of the police’s annual crime statistics on Tuesday in Parliament.