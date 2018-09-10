The rapid expansion of broadband reach and accessibility is a priority in South Africa because it is a key determinant of economic inclusion‚ President Cyril Ramaphosa told the International Telecommunication Union Telecom conference in Durban on Monday.

Addressing over 2‚000 tech experts from over 91 countries‚ Ramaphosa said currently 20-million South Africans did not use the internet due to unaffordable data prices‚ lack of internet-enabled devices and lack of access.

"Yet‚ about 87% of households in South Africa have access to mobile phones‚ presenting us with a great opportunity to overcome digital exclusion and to drive inclusive growth and innovation‚" he said.

Ramaphosa told the gathering at the event‚ organised annually by the ITU‚ the United Nations specialised agency for information and communication technology (ICT)‚ that developing technology should not only be for the elite.

"It is our task to ensure that the 4th Industrial Revolution improves the human condition and that no one is left behind."