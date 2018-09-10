State capture inquiry: Duduzane does a u-turn and now wants to testify

Former president Jacob Zuma's son‚ Duduzane Zuma‚ has had a change of heart and will now testify at the state capture inquiry.

Advocate Paul Pretorius said Zuma's lawyers had written to the commission's legal team informing them that he would come to testify in relation to evidence given by former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas.

Jonas had alleged that Duduzane Zuma was at a meeting where the Guptas had offered him the job of finance minister and a R600m bribe.

At first Zuma informed the commission he would not testify because he was facing charges in the Specialised Commercial Crime Court on the same matter.

He made his first appearance in court earlier this year and is expected back in court next year.