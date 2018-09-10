Money paid from the Government Communications and Information System and provincial governments to the Guptas’ media assets skyrocketed around the time the family launched its ANN7 broadcast news channel in 2013.

According to figures released by Treasury official Jan Gilliland at the State Capture Inquiry on Monday‚ Gupta-owned media companies‚ The New Age Media (TNA Media) and Infinity Media‚ pocketed about R260-million from government from 2004.

But the transactions were largest from 2012 onwards‚ a year before ANN7 was launched. The funds were sourced from GCIS‚ premiers’ offices and various provincial departments. Over the 14-year period‚ Infinity Media earned a total of R12-million while TNA made R248-million.

The first substantial payment came in 2008 with both companies earning a total of R1.9-million. Then‚ in 2011‚ the amount tripled to R6.1-million and in 2012 skyrocketed to about R29-million.

The Guptas’ media companies earned R30-million in 2013‚ R51-million in 2014‚ R66-million in 2015‚ and R43-million in 2016.