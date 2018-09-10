Traditional healers in the Eastern Cape have appealed to the Department of Health to create a document that will serve as an equivalent to a sick note for their patients.

Speaking in Mabhudu village near Ntabankulu on Saturday‚ traditional healer Dumisa Diko said many people‚ especially in rural areas‚ still preferred herbal remedies for their ailments.

“We need some kind of document or form that we can sign to say this is what we have picked up from this patient and maybe another form that we can sign to refer someone for admission to hospital if there is such a need‚” said Diko.

He was speaking during a dialogue with health professionals‚ among them Dr Thobile Mbengashe‚ the superintendent general of the provincial health department.

The meeting sought to set up a partnership between the department and traditional healers.

- Daily Dispatch