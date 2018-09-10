South Africa

Undertaker accused of racism gets Nelson Mandela Bay contract reinstated

10 September 2018 - 10:31 By Nomazima Nkosi
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Thinkstock

A Port Elizabeth businessman‚ who allegedly called a municipal staffer a “white c***” and threatened to deal with her‚ has had his contract reinstated - for now.

The city's senior cemetery supervisor‚ Sharon du Toit‚ filed a crimen injuria complaint with police against funeral undertaker Vuyo Vantyi‚ alleging he swore at her after she blocked his business from being able to bury people‚ The Herald newspaper reported on Monday.

This was because his firm‚ Vantyi and Vantyi‚ owes the municipality R165‚570‚ the report stated. Vantyi has a month-to-month contract with the municipality to bury the city’s paupers.

Police spokesman Sergeant Majola Nkohli said: “Police are investigating a case of crimen injuria‚ but no arrests have been made so far.”

Smokehouse and Grill restaurant forced to close in wake of Catzavelos racism scandal

The Smokehouse and Grill restaurant in Braamfontein has been forced to close its doors as a result of the reaction to the racism scandal involving ...
News
20 hours ago

Landlord slammed for hounding black tenant

Shell oil exec flees her Hout Bay home
News
1 day ago

When The Herald contacted Vantyi‚ he declined to comment‚ saying as far as he was aware public health acting executive director Tsietsi Mokonenyane had already spoken to the newspaper and explained everything.

The Herald said Mokonenyane had instructed staff to unblock Vantyi and Vantyi so it could bury people. The company‚ which was blocked on Monday last week‚ was unblocked on Thursday‚ the newspaper said.

Municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said details of how much Vantyi and Vantyi owed the municipality would only be available on Tuesday‚ following an investigation which was under way.

Most read

  1. Joburg traffic snarl-ups around building gutted by fire South Africa
  2. WATCH | Sani Pass snowfall captured in spectacular drone footage South Africa
  3. Kathrada Foundation slams Guptas’ ‘arrogant’ request South Africa
  4. WATCH LIVE: State Capture inquiry gets underway South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Williams fined after controversial US. Open final
Firefighter’s family grieve the loss of their brother, Khathutshelo Muedi
X