South Africa

WATCH LIVE: State Capture inquiry gets underway

10 September 2018 - 10:45 By TimesLIVE

The commission of inquiry into state capture continues in Johannesburg on Monday, with National Treasury official Jan Gilliland testifying, led by Advocate Vincent Maleka.

The legal representatives of the Guptas are reportedly not present at the inquiry today.

Winesses have taken the stand to give details of their knowledge into the relationship and alleged involvement of the Gupta family in government, and their apparent influence in cabinet matters.


Cick here for all the latest on the State Capture inquiry

