When thinking about game parks‚ animals feeding on big‚ green trees‚ rolling hills and glaring sun come to mind.

But different scenes played out in the Eastern Cape’s Asante Sana Game Reserve in the Sneeuberg‚ which translates to snow mountain‚ when wild animals were captured on camera‚ blanketed in snow.

These images‚ taken by Kitty Viljoen‚ have since gone viral.