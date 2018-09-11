Twenty-one children are receiving medical attention after a taxi crashed into a tree on Ramadas Road in Isipingo‚ KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday morning.

"ER24 paramedics‚ along with other services‚ arrived on the scene at 07h05 to find a taxi on the side of the road against a tree‚" said the ambulance service.

"Paramedics assessed the patients and found that 21 children‚ believed to be aged 9 and 12‚ had sustained minor to moderate injuries. No serious injuries or fatalities were found."