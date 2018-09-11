South Africa

21 children injured in taxi crash

11 September 2018 - 11:17 By Nonkululeko Njilo
The children were on their way to school when the taxi crashed into a tree on Ramadas Road in Isipingo on September 11 2018.
Image: Twitter/@ER24EMS

Twenty-one children are receiving medical attention after a taxi crashed into a tree on Ramadas Road in Isipingo‚ KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday morning.

"ER24 paramedics‚ along with other services‚ arrived on the scene at 07h05 to find a taxi on the side of the road against a tree‚" said the ambulance service.

"Paramedics assessed the patients and found that 21 children‚ believed to be aged 9 and 12‚ had sustained minor to moderate injuries. No serious injuries or fatalities were found."

The children were treated for their injuries and transported by various services to nearby hospitals for further medical attention. The ambulance service said the driver of the taxi did not sustain any injuries.

