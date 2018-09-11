57 people murdered in South Africa every day - Twitter reacts to #CrimeStats
South Africans have taken to social media to express their shock at the latest crime statistics released by Police Minister Bheki Cele in Parliament on Tuesday.
There were 1,320 reported murders in the 2017/2018 financial year, which means that on average, 57 people are killed in South Africa daily. There were 907 gang-related murders, 849 people killed in mob justice incidents and 237 cases of taxi-related killings.
Nyanga in the Western Cape had 308 cases of murder recorded while Umlazi in KwaZulu-Natal had 223 recorded murders, making these the highest murder rated areas.
There were 62 reported farm murders, with 12 of these in Gauteng.
The hashtags #CrimeStats, #BhekiCele and #Parliament have dominated the trends list on Twitter as people take to the social media platform to vent their anger at the ongoing crime plaguing the country.
You can watch all the live updates from the crime stats briefing here.
#CrimeStats Minister Bheki Cele concedes that SAPS dropped the ball.— KhayelihleKhumalo (@KhayaJames) September 11, 2018
Police Minister Bheki Cele just revealed that 57 South Africans are murdered EVERY SINGLE DAY!!!! 😯😟😢 #CrimeStats— Takalani Sioga (@TakalaniSioga) September 11, 2018
My gosh 1320 more murders reported in South Africa...that is just shocking and is an indictment on our society!— Sihle Ngobese (@BigDaddyLiberty) September 11, 2018
20 336 murders reported over the 2017/18 year...that is scary! #CrimeStats
Crime will increase as long as poverty still exists. #crimestats— Bl@c ciz (@ciz_blac) September 11, 2018
Do they count these robberies that happen last night and this morning? #BhekiCele #CrimeStats pic.twitter.com/7m0lGgtk6h— NAZEEM GROOTBOOM (@Unathi_007) September 11, 2018
An average of 57 people killed in SA everyday! 400 a week, 1760 a month, 20 500 murdered per year!! #Crimestats pic.twitter.com/R4ZqfbyDMD— Man's Not Barry Roux (@AdvBarryRoux) September 11, 2018
Death Penalty!!!!!!!!! Is what South Africa needs!! #CrimeStats— Barb 💕 🇿🇦 (@Khanyo_Kuhle) September 11, 2018
