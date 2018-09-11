South Africa

57 people murdered in South Africa every day - Twitter reacts to #CrimeStats

11 September 2018 - 11:20 By Jessica Levitt
Police Minister Bheki Cele during the 2017/2018 crime statistics briefing in Parliament on Tuesday, September 11.
Image: Esa Alexander

South Africans have taken to social media to express their shock at the latest crime statistics released by Police Minister Bheki Cele in Parliament on Tuesday.

There were 1,320 reported murders in the 2017/2018 financial year, which means that on average, 57 people are killed in South Africa daily. There were 907 gang-related murders, 849 people killed in mob justice incidents and 237 cases of taxi-related killings.

Nyanga in the Western Cape had 308 cases of murder recorded while Umlazi in KwaZulu-Natal had 223 recorded murders, making these the highest murder rated areas.

There were 62 reported farm murders, with 12 of these in Gauteng.

The hashtags #CrimeStats, #BhekiCele and #Parliament have dominated the trends list on Twitter as people take to the social media platform to vent their anger at the ongoing crime plaguing the country.

You can watch all the live updates from the crime stats briefing here.

