Questions are being raised about the accuracy of the latest annual crime statistics released by the SA Police Service (SAPS)‚ with the SA Banking Risk Information Centre [Sabric] revealing that its database contains almost 150 more heists than what the police have reported.

SAPS management announced in parliament on Tuesday that 238 heists occurred between April 1 2017 and March 31 2018. For the same period Sabric recorded 385 heists.

It is not only the discrepancies in heists which are being questioned‚ but also the SAPS crime detection figures‚ crimes the public reports‚ murders and attempted murders‚ which‚ says the University of SA (Unisa) criminologist‚ Rudolph Zinn‚ needs to be probed.

Sabric CEO Kalyani Pillay told TimesLIVE that for the same period the SAPS recorded its statistics‚ Sabric's database showed that there were 385 heists.

She said its figures included attacks on vehicles travelling on the road‚ attacks on cash guards collecting or delivering money while walking across pavements‚ as well as all the different modus operandi involved in committing heists.

"Our figures‚ which we have for the same period‚ which are recorded daily‚ are not the same as those the police have reported. They are more."

Pillay said she did not know if the SAPS were only recording the attacks on vehicles or if they were also recording cross-pavement attacks.

"What we can say‚ and which compares with the SAPS data‚ is that for the period between April 1 2018 to August 1 2018‚ there has been a decrease in cash heists."