Buthelezi gives R90‚000 birthday suit back to Durban designer

IFP leader prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has returned his R90‚000 golden birthday suit to its designer.

Durban tailor Janak Parekh‚ the man who designed the suit‚ told TimesLIVE on Tuesday that he was left traumatised and heartbroken after Buthelezi returned the suit‚ that he and his family had gifted to him for his 90th birthday.

“My late parents loved prince Buthelezi and we wanted to honour him. We came together as a family and thought it would be fitting to gift him with the suit for his 90th birthday‚” said Parekh.

Buthelezi wore the black suit with gold detailing for a massive birthday celebration held at the International Convention Centre in Durban on August 31. Guests included former presidents Jacob Zuma‚ FW de Klerk and former first ladies Graça Machel and Zanele Mbeki.