'Cash heists won't end because of colluding cops,' says victim

While police may claim they are winning the war on cash-in-transit heists‚ a security guard who almost lost his life in a heist earlier this year said they could do even more.

"I don't think [they have won] because I think many police are working hand-in-hand with these criminals by feeding them information‚ so it won't end‚" said *Thuso Hlongwane‚ who is employed by one of the large security cash transporting companies.

Police Minister Bheki Cele earlier this year deployed more manpower towards curbing heists‚ but Hlongwane said the focus would soon change to something else.

"This is because people are still talking about it now but it won't always be like this‚" he added.

Hlongwane has been in the cash transportation business for 12 years but after he found himself being a victim of an attack earlier this year‚ he is now considering a career change.

"I loved the job. I worked with a passion with no fear until 'that thing' happened‚" he said.