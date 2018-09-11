Police stations in the Western Cape had the highest number of murders recorded in the 2017/2018 financial year.

According to the latest crime statistics‚ the Nyanga police station had a record number of murders with a total of 308 reported between April 2017 and March 2018. This was 27 more murders (9.6%) than during the previous financial year.

Although the Inanda police station in KwaZulu-Natal had experienced a decline in the number of murder cases reported‚ the number of killings there was still significantly high. The station recorded the fourth-highest number of killings with 203 reported in the last financial year‚ in comparison with the 207 reported in the previous financial year.

The station which recorded the second-highest number of murders in the country was Umlazi in KwaZulu-Natal with 223 cases. Philippi East in the Western Cape had 205 murders. Gugulethu‚ Khayelitsha and the Delft police stations also made it into the top 10.