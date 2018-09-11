CrimeStats: 985 children murdered in SA - mostly boys

When it comes to crime against children‚ more boys were murdered than girls in the last financial year in SA.

This is according to the latest crime statistics on Tuesday‚ which revealed that 985 children had been murdered across the country - 695 of those were boys and 294 were girls.

The majority (279) of the children were killed in the Western Cape‚ followed by KwaZulu-Natal (221) and the Eastern Cape (180).