Quite sensibly‚ most South Africans cuddled up on their couches beneath blankets and duvets to beat the bitter chill this weekend.

But high up in the mountains of KwaZulu-Natal‚ a group of nearly 250 energy-bunnies forsook such comforts - choosing instead to skip‚ and sweat‚ their way up very close to the top of the world.

Grunting and groaning to reach an altitude more than 3‚000 metres above sea level‚ they slogged for 50km along a steep pathway that includes negotiating two precipitous chain ladders during the annual WILDSeries Mont-Aux-Sources Challenge in the Royal Natal section of the Maloti-Drakensberg World Heritage Site.