The Gauteng education department is worried after a video surfaced on social media of a learner performing a lapdance for another learner.

Departmental spokesperson Steve Mabona said on Monday it is “deeply concerned” about the video‚ which was filmed at a school in Hammanskraal.

Mabona said the lap dance video was believed to have been filmed in February this year‚ but it resurfaced on Monday after being posted on Facebook. In the first 12 hours‚ it was viewed more than 3‚300 times and shared more than 60 times.

Mabona said it was not the first time that there had been a sexually-charged incident at the school.