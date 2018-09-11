Gauteng education department ‘deeply concerned’ about viral lap dance video
The Gauteng education department is worried after a video surfaced on social media of a learner performing a lapdance for another learner.
Departmental spokesperson Steve Mabona said on Monday it is “deeply concerned” about the video‚ which was filmed at a school in Hammanskraal.
Mabona said the lap dance video was believed to have been filmed in February this year‚ but it resurfaced on Monday after being posted on Facebook. In the first 12 hours‚ it was viewed more than 3‚300 times and shared more than 60 times.
Mabona said it was not the first time that there had been a sexually-charged incident at the school.
“This follows a video clip of another learner in the same school‚ who transgressed the code of conduct‚ by using foul language and promoting engagement in sexual activities. The said learner has already appeared before a disciplinary committee and was subsequently suspended for five days‚” said Mabona.
TimesLIVE is aware of the name of the school‚ but has chosen not to publish it for fear of identifying the children involved.
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the school is one of the best performing schools in the province‚ producing 100% passes in maths and science.
“Schools are institutions of teaching and learning‚ and should be treated as such‚” he said.
Lesufi called on parents to help the department with learner discipline in and outside the schools.