Gems splashes on office space for rats and roaches to enjoy

11 September 2018 - 06:04 By Zingisa Mvumvu
Public Service and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo.
Image: Ntswe Mokoena

The Government Employees Medical Scheme (Gems) has admitted to blowing hundreds of thousands of its members’ contributions to pay for an empty building for a year.

Gems has been forking out more than R60,000 a month to Mowana Properties for its North West regional office on the Borekelong House ground floor in Mahikeng since September last year without occupying it.

The rental expenditure has resulted in Public Service and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo calling for an investigation into the matter.

