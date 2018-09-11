Almost a week after a massive blaze consumed parts of a government building in the Johannesburg CBD‚ the Gauteng government has removed its workers from a total of nine buildings which it says do not meet the basic Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) compliance.

"It is important to note that the structural integrity of the buildings is not the sole contributing factor to the non-compliance with the OHS standards. Other compliance issues raised by the OHS include but are not limited to lack of awareness of the evacuating procedures by staff members‚ absence of walking rails on staircases‚ lack of identifiable exit routes [and] insufficient fire extinguishers‚" said government spokesperson Thabo Masebe.

Heads of departments had on Monday met their staff members to issue directions on the relocations.