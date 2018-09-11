South Africa

High-ranking diplomat gets custody of the child she helped raise

11 September 2018 - 17:23 By Prega Govender

A Polokwane woman walked out of court in tears on Tuesday when a judge ordered her to return her son to the woman who helped to raise him.

The urgent application was brought by a well-known South African diplomat‚ who is due to return to her overseas embassy post soon.

Judge Pierre Rabie had to temporarily postpone reading his judgment when the biological mom of the eight-year-old burst into tears and walked out of the courtroom‚ followed by her lawyer.

He adjourned the case for five minutes‚ after which the mom returned.

According to testimony presented in court‚ the diplomat procured a high court order in 2015 which granted her a co-guardianship of the child.

On Tuesday she brought an urgent court application at the Palace of Justice in Pretoria‚ seeking the return of the minor to her care.

The child was believed to have been born from a relationship the diplomat’s partner had while he was married to her.

Since May this year‚ the child had been living with his biological mom‚ an artist‚ in Polokwane.

The judge ordered the child’s immediate return‚ failing which the biological mom would be held in contempt of court.

READ MORE:

Guardian mom admits to pocketing son's R1-million inheritance

While working as an accountant in a municipal division meant to assist the poor‚ a Nelson Mandela Bay woman siphoned off the more than R1-million ...
News
4 days ago

'Sperm donor' declared a real dad

A woman who dreamed of being a single mom asked her ex-boyfriend to impregnate her – and got more than she bargained for.
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Kumalo Primary School siblings die after ‘stomach cramps and nausea’ South Africa
  2. Pregnant nurse's body found stuck in tree in KZN South Africa
  3. Washington DC under state of emergency for hurricane Florence World
  4. Sars might not be able to collect 40% of outstanding tax South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
Murder, rape and robbery in numbers: 5 crime stats that will wreck your Tuesday
X