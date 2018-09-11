South Africa

KZN authorities swoop on ‘expired food’ sellers

11 September 2018 - 17:07 By Jeff Wicks
Department of Economic Development‚ Tourism and Environmental affairs says expired food was confiscated during police raids in Mandeni in northern KwaZulu-Natal on September 11 2018
Image: 123rf/akulamatiau

Authorities in KwaZulu-Natal have begun a crackdown on the sale of expired food following a wave of xenophobic violence in Gauteng over rumours that foreign nationals were selling fake and expired goods.

Four people were killed and scores of shops were looted in violent unrest which began in Soweto‚ Johannesburg‚ and spread to other parts of the city.

According to a statement released by the Department of Economic Development‚ Tourism and Environmental affairs on Tuesday‚ expired food was confiscated during police raids in Mandeni in northern KZN.

The raid was led by the Department of Economic Development‚ Tourism and Environmental Affairs‚ SAPS‚ Home Affairs‚ Department of Labour and the Mandeni Municipality.

MEC Sihle Zikalala described the raids as a resounding success and urged the consumers to report and lodge complaints about unsafe goods with relevant authorities.

"Consumers have a responsibility to ensure that the goods they buy are safe. They must check expiry dates‚" he said.

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) will hold a two-day inquiry into the alleged sale of “fake” or expired food at foreign-owned shops this week.

“Following careful assessment of the reports and site visits to Soweto‚ the commission has determined that it will hold an inquiry as part of its investigation into the possible human rights violations that arise as a result of the alleged manufacture and sale of fake and/or expired goods‚” the commission said.

