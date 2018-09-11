WATCH LIVE | Shocking increase of sexual assaults recorded in Gauteng #CrimeStats
Police Minster Bheki Cele delivers crime statistics for 2017/2018, first presenting them to parliament.
In 2009/10 crime figures were moved from 18,000 to 16,000. Today it stands on 20,000.
This financial year murder figures stand at 1,320 murders.
57 South Africans are murdered per day.
The motive for most murders is gang-related, say police. Of the 973 cases listed across South Africa, the Western Cape recorded the highest at 808 followed by the Eastern Cape with 87.
Taxi-related killings were the third highest category listed by the SAPS as a motive for murder, with 237 cases. Gauteng was the worst, with 110 murders. The Western Cape had 45, the Eastern Cape 39 and KwaZulu-Natal 36.
The zama zamas - or illegal miners - recorded 65 murders in the Free State, out of a total of 94.
Farm murders were included as a separate category this time. There were 62 killings recorded by police, of which twelve took place in Gauteng. Nine murders were recorded for both Limpopo and in North West. Eight cases took place in Mpumalanga and the same in the Free State, with seven in KwaZulu-Natal. Three cases of murder took place in each of the following pronvices - Eastern, Northern and Western Cape.
The places where you are most likely to be murdered are Nyanga in the Western Cape and Umlazi in KwaZulu-Natal. At Nyanga between April 2017 to March 2018, there were 308 cases, an increase of 9,6%. In Umlazi, there were 223 murders, a jump of 19,3%.
"The reduction in the number of robbery with aggravating circumstances (-2512 counts) is to be welcomed given that this crime category is one where police action can have a pronounced impact," says Social Justice Coalition.
A shocking increase of sexual assaults has been recorded in Gauteng, up by 18.3% to 1,511 cases reported to police.
Car hijackings are down by four percent in Gauteng, although still high at 8,269 cases.
Gauteng experienced six bank robberies, compared to just one the previous year.
Cash in transit robberies in Gauteng alone totalled 80 cases. This is a jump of 142.4% from the previous year.
Truck hijackings are also increasing - up by six percent to 708 cases.
2 930 women were murdered during the period under review. Up from 2639 the previous financial year.— Scapegoat (@AndiMakinana) September 11, 2018
294 girls were murdered during the same period [up from 265]
Boys - 691, up from 574.#crimestats
Top 10 areas for property related crimes are
1. Cape Town Central, Western Cape
2. Honeydew, Gauteng
3. Stellenbosch, Western Cape
4. Witbank, Mpumalanga
5. Park Road, Free State
6. Rustenburg, North West
7. Durban Central, KwaZulu-Natal
8. Brooklyn, Gauteng
9. Sunnyside, (Pretoria), Gauteng
10. Nelspruit, Mpumalanga
11. Lyttelton (Near Centurion), Gauteng
12. Pinetown, Kwazulu/Natal
13. Wierdabrug, Gauteng
14. Mitchells Plain, Western Cape
15. Umbilo, Kwazulu/Natal
16. Jhb Central, Gauteng
17. Midrand, Gauteng
18. Roodepoort, Gauteng
19. Kempton Park, Gauteng
20. Middelburg, Mpumalanga
21. Humewood, Eastern Cape
22. Potchefstroom, North West
23. Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng
24. Bellville, Western Cape
25. East London, Eastern Cape
26. Vereeniging, Gauteng
27. Mount Road, Eastern Cape
28. Pretoria Central, Gauteng
29. Springs, Gauteng
30. Krugersdorp, Gauteng
Arson has surged in KwaZulu-Natal, with Umlazi recording the most cases at 35 (up by 34,6%) along with Inanda (25), Ntuzuma (24), Eshowe (22), Nongoma (21), Plessislaer (19), Chatsworth (18).
The biggest percentage increase in cases of arson, however, is in Rustenburg in the North West – a 2,200% increases, equating to 23 cases of arson between April 2017 to March 2018, from just one case the previous year.
Mob justice was the next highest category cited as a motive for murder, with 849 cases in the year. Most of these crimes were in Gauteng at 264 and Western Cape at 173 cases. KZN had 145 cases in this category.
Cele says the UN recommends one police officer to 220 people [1:220], but in SA, it's one police to 383 people [1:383].#crimestats— Scapegoat (@AndiMakinana) September 11, 2018
Very bad year for murder rate - biggest annual per capita increase since 1994 #crimestats pic.twitter.com/HWOZqRrajD— Anine Kriegler (@Anine_Kriegler) September 11, 2018
#CrimeStats: Cash in transit heists have increased in the last three financial years. There were 137 cases in 2015/16, 152 cases in 2016/17 and 238 in 2017/18, an increase by 56.6%— Scapegoat (@AndiMakinana) September 11, 2018
