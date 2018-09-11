WATCH LIVE | Shocking increase of sexual assaults recorded in Gauteng #CrimeStats

Police Minster Bheki Cele delivers crime statistics for 2017/2018, first presenting them to parliament.

In 2009/10 crime figures were moved from 18,000 to 16,000. Today it stands on 20,000.

This financial year murder figures stand at 1,320 murders.

57 South Africans are murdered per day.

The motive for most murders is gang-related, say police. Of the 973 cases listed across South Africa, the Western Cape recorded the highest at 808 followed by the Eastern Cape with 87.

Taxi-related killings were the third highest category listed by the SAPS as a motive for murder, with 237 cases. Gauteng was the worst, with 110 murders. The Western Cape had 45, the Eastern Cape 39 and KwaZulu-Natal 36.