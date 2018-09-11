A man was killed when a sandbank collapsed on him at a construction area in Chatsworth‚ south of Durban, on Tuesday.

Rescue Care’s Garrith Jamieson said the man‚ a construction worker believed to be in his twenties‚ was working on a site of a house‚ at the corner of Westcliff Drive and Presley Avenue‚ when a sand bank collapsed onto him on Tuesday.

He said the man had died at the scene.

“SAPS are on scene and have taken the body of the deceased‚” Jamieson said.