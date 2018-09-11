McDonald's consoles customer who missed out on Super Mac Burger competition

McDonald’s is giving an unhappy customer a voucher after he missed out on their Super Mac Burger competition.

Douglas Norval complained to the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) after he went to the Beyers Naudé branch in Johannesburg only to find that their in-store displays promoting the competition were out of date.

The competition ran from June 1 to July 31 and the displays stated among other things:

R150 million in guaranteed rewards;

Prizes to be won: Fashion vouchers‚ kids’ activities‚ toy vouchers and more;

New Grand Big Mac. R59.90 Medium Meal. Limited time;

While stocks last. R2 will be added if a sugary drink variant is chosen.

McDonald’s said it had instructed all branches to remove the advertisements after the competition ended.