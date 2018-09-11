Mother furious after teen 'rape' gang gets free bail

The mother of a Thaba Nchu schoolboy who was allegedly raped by five classmates in a school toilet is furious that her son had to hear from others that the gang had been released on bail.

The five – four aged 14 and one aged 13 – were released on free bail last Monday after they were arrested in June. Their bail conditions forbid them from staying in Thaba Nchu or attending school there.

However, the victim’s 39-year-old mother is fuming after she was not informed that the suspects had been granted bail.

The 14-year-old was allegedly raped on two separate days in June. He also told police he was raped by four of the five boys in September.