South Africa

Parktown Boys’ High School sex pest accused closes his case

11 September 2018 - 15:54 By Ernest Mabuza
Collan Rex, former assistant water polo coach at Parktown Boys' High, during a previous court appearance.
Collan Rex, former assistant water polo coach at Parktown Boys' High, during a previous court appearance.
Image: Moeletsi Mabe

Parktown Boys’ High School’s former assistant water polo coach‚ Collan Rex‚ will find out on Monday whether or not he will be convicted of a string of charges including sexual assault and rape.

The defence closed its case on Tuesday‚ following testimony by Rex and cross-examination by the prosecution.

The prosecution and defence will present oral arguments on Friday in the South Gauteng High Court‚ sitting at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court.

Acting Judge Peet Johnson indicated he would be in a position to pass judgment on Monday.

Rex‚ 22‚ is now facing 142 counts‚ ranging from attempted murder‚ sexual assault‚ assault and rape.

Originally‚ he faced 327 counts when his trial started in August. However at the start of his trial‚ he pleaded guilty to 144 counts of sexual assault against 12 of 23 boys who are complainants in the sex scandal that has rocked the school.

The number of counts was further reduced on Monday when the court acquitted him on some of them.

Although Rex has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder‚ following allegations that he choked a number of learners at the school during 2016‚ he admitted on Tuesday to choking learners.

However‚ he said there was no intent on his part to murder them and described it as a game where he and the pupils understood that they could opt out of a chokehold by “tapping out”.

