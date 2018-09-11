“Hope is a waking dream! Just when the caterpillar thought the world was over‚ it became a butterfly.”

These were the words of national police commissioner Khehla Sitole as he wrapped up a gloomy appearance before the National Assembly's police portfolio committee‚ where the police on Tuesday presented the latest crime statistics.

Sitole was quoting a proverb as well as Greek philosopher Aristotle‚ as he attempted to console South Africans who he acknowledged as having “taken pain” from the crime in the country.

He had just reassured MPs that a work study investigation on specialised units had been completed and that police would kick off the festive season with a serious and vigilant crimes unit. Specialised units would also be responding to murders‚ taxi violence and gang-related crimes.

“Other specialised units are going to follow this particular period‚” he said.

With regards to the Western Cape‚ he said the police had strengthened the gang combating and prevention strategy and had deployed other force levels to stabilise the area.