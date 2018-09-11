A keen Johannesburg bird lover made a gruesome find when spotting birds led to the discovery of a body stuck in a tree at Oribi Gorge on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.

The department of health said in a statement on Tuesday that the body was identified as Nelisa Cele‚ a 31-year old nurse‚ who was enrolled at the Gamalakhe Community Health Centre. Cele was six months pregnant.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the body was discovered on Friday morning at around 10am by a Johannesburg tourist who had been taking photographs and following birds.

Cele's body‚ which showed signs of severe assault‚ had been caught in a tree. It is believed that she was thrown down an embankment.

Gwala said that the body was initially registered as that of an unknown person‚ but that Cele’s family had come forward to register a missing person’s case at the weekend. They had then made the gruesome discovery that Cele had been murdered.