University of Limpopo Vice Chancellor Mpho Mokgolang said on Tuesday that an internal investigation into a dramatic incident that saw hundreds of students storm out of an exam centre is still under way.

The education students were meant to write a philosophy exam but stormed out of the venue at the end of August‚ initially saying it was too difficult and later explaining that it was the wrong exam paper.

The university later confirmed that it was the correct exam but there may have been an incorrect course number on the cover.

“Internal auditors are still working on a report‚ we are not in a position to give comment until the report is concluded and released to us‚” Mokgolang told TimesLIVE.

Videos of the incident‚ in which students shouted and threw papers into the air‚ were shared widely on social media.