Probe ongoing into student exam walkout at University of Limpopo
University of Limpopo Vice Chancellor Mpho Mokgolang said on Tuesday that an internal investigation into a dramatic incident that saw hundreds of students storm out of an exam centre is still under way.
The education students were meant to write a philosophy exam but stormed out of the venue at the end of August‚ initially saying it was too difficult and later explaining that it was the wrong exam paper.
The university later confirmed that it was the correct exam but there may have been an incorrect course number on the cover.
“Internal auditors are still working on a report‚ we are not in a position to give comment until the report is concluded and released to us‚” Mokgolang told TimesLIVE.
Videos of the incident‚ in which students shouted and threw papers into the air‚ were shared widely on social media.
In one of the videos‚ students in a lecture room are seen standing and some walking out of the room‚ refusing to write the paper.
Mokgolang could not confirm if the students would face suspension or not.
“The report will provide all the necessary information. It will tell us what to do‚” he added.
Jonathan Jansen‚ in a column published in Times Select‚ pointed out that all the aggrieved students needed to have done was raise a hand and point out the “wrong-test-for-the-course” mistake and the issue would have been resolved.
