Safety deposit box theft victims serve court papers on FNB

FNB clients who claim to have lost millions when the bank's safety deposit boxes were stolen have served the banking giant with court papers in a bid to force it to compensate them.

The victims’ group organiser‚ Kelly Fraser‚ told TimesLIVE that FNB had been served with papers on Tuesday morning.

FNB has been approached for comment. This article will be updated after the company has responded.

Fraser said: "We have spent the last eight months fine-tuning our application to ensure that it is well put together."

The matter is due to be handled by the High Court in Johannesburg.

Fraser said they were claiming more than R121-million in damages based on almost 2‚000 items that she and more than 50 other plaintiffs lost when the bank's security boxes were emptied in 2015 and 2016.