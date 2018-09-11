Safety deposit box theft victims serve court papers on FNB
FNB clients who claim to have lost millions when the bank's safety deposit boxes were stolen have served the banking giant with court papers in a bid to force it to compensate them.
The victims’ group organiser‚ Kelly Fraser‚ told TimesLIVE that FNB had been served with papers on Tuesday morning.
FNB has been approached for comment. This article will be updated after the company has responded.
Fraser said: "We have spent the last eight months fine-tuning our application to ensure that it is well put together."
The matter is due to be handled by the High Court in Johannesburg.
Fraser said they were claiming more than R121-million in damages based on almost 2‚000 items that she and more than 50 other plaintiffs lost when the bank's security boxes were emptied in 2015 and 2016.
She said some safety deposit box holders had chosen to accept the offers which were made by the bank last year‚ but those of them with significant losses had chosen to forge ahead.
TimesLIVE reported last year that many of the offers which FNB had made to its clients appeared to be below 20%‚ of the full value of their claim. One person said he was offered just 14% of his claim‚ despite providing proof of his Krugerrand purchases.
The victims said they lost family heirlooms‚ cash‚ coin collections and other valuables. In September 2015‚ FNB said “a small number” of safety deposit boxes were stolen from their Sunnyside‚ Pretoria‚ branch.
In December 2016‚ 360 boxes were stolen in an overnight break-in at the Randburg‚ Johannesburg‚ branch and two weeks later‚ on New Year’s Eve‚ thieves penetrated a vault at FNB Parktown and made off with R1.7-million in cash and valuables from about 30 deposit boxes.