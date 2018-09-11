Tackling crime an ‘impossible burden’: Popcru

The union representing the majority of the country’s police officers has described tackling crime in South Africa as an “impossible burden".

Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) said in the wake of the release of the annual crime statistics on Tuesday that there simply weren’t enough resources to protect the country’s citizens.

"Considering that the SAPS is constituted by 191‚000 police officials‚ a significant part of which are office-based within the bloated national and provincial managerial offices‚ who have to safe-keep a growing population of 57-million‚ it has become an impossible burden to tackle the challenge of crime accordingly‚" said spokesperson Richard Mamabolo.

He said that police officers were strained and stressed – and that morale was low.

"Much as the national police commissioner promises to increase the number of trainees to 7‚000 per year‚ we know very well that senior government officials have recently been flirting with the idea of cutting down public service jobs‚ with claims that the public wage bill was too high. This real threat to jobs has seen the demoralisation of many within the public service‚" said Mamabolo.