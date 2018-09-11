At least nine people have been arrested following deadly clashes between local taxi drivers and foreign nationals in Pienaarsdorp and Klerksdorp‚ said North West police.

The group was arrested at the weekend‚ said Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone.

“The suspects’ arrest follows two separate incidents in which two people were killed. It is alleged that police in Klerksdorp were patrolling the area [on Sunday] morning when they found a body of a male on the street. It later [emerged] that the body with two stab wounds was of a local taxi driver‚” said Mokgwabone.

“It is alleged that an unconfirmed number of taxi drivers grouped themselves with the intention to avenge their colleague’s death who they alleged was killed by foreign nationals. According to information available at this stage‚ reports suggest that later during the day‚ a 28-year-old Zimbabwean national was allegedly stabbed with a knife on his chest by taxi drivers while at his tuck shop. He was taken to hospital‚ but certified dead on arrival.”