"I've been studying the show since the first episode so I knew that the contestants always ask the judges to please come on stage and dance with them. So‚ after my performance I humbly asked Madhuri mam if she would join me on stage and dance to the song Ghagra since we had done it five years ago in Durban‚" he said.

In 2013‚ Kandhai was Dixit's back-up dancer at the South African India Film and Television Awards (SAIFTA) awards held in Durban.

"So many dancers would kill to just shake her hand. I've danced with her twice now‚" he said.

Kandhai has been dancing since he was old enough to understand what dance was‚ and has been dancing professionally for the last 10 years.

"My dancing career has been a journey of mixed emotions. There have been extreme highs like winning three championships‚ but also extreme lows like quiet months with no work where you sit and question what you're doing with your life.

"I've had breakdown moments when I thought maybe I should just stop now. But the little flame of hope in me refused to die out and I pushed pass the bad phases and today‚ slow and steady has won the race‚" Kandhai said.