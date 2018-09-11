A quick-thinking girl managed to escape from a man who abducted her in Cape Town‚ but police need the help of South Africans tracing the suspect.

Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said the man approached the girl‚ aged eight‚ and her grandmother at 6pm on Saturday September 1‚ “with a proposal to have the child participate in an activity at N1 City Mall‚ Goodwood”. This was apparently a false promotion at a clothing store.

The grandmother agreed and they walked together. They approached a garage and the suspect gave the grandmother money to buy food and drinks.

Rwexana said she went into the shop‚ leaving the child with the suspect. On her return‚ they were gone.