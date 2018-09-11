South Africa

Man wanted for luring child away from grandmother at Goodwood's N1 City Mall

11 September 2018 - 14:46 By Timeslive
The suspect walked with the child along the railway line‚ from Goodwood to Century City‚ where she managed to pull away from him and went to search for help.
The suspect walked with the child along the railway line‚ from Goodwood to Century City‚ where she managed to pull away from him and went to search for help.
Image: Picrured supplied by SAPS

A quick-thinking girl managed to escape from a man who abducted her in Cape Town‚ but police need the help of South Africans tracing the suspect.

Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said the man approached the girl‚ aged eight‚ and her grandmother at 6pm on Saturday September 1‚ “with a proposal to have the child participate in an activity at N1 City Mall‚ Goodwood”. This was apparently a false promotion at a clothing store.

The grandmother agreed and they walked together. They approached a garage and the suspect gave the grandmother money to buy food and drinks.

Rwexana said she went into the shop‚ leaving the child with the suspect. On her return‚ they were gone.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said the suspect approached the girl‚ and her grandmother September 1 2018‚ with a proposal to have the child participate in an activity at N1 City Mall‚ Goodwood in the Eastern Cape
The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said the suspect approached the girl‚ and her grandmother September 1 2018‚ with a proposal to have the child participate in an activity at N1 City Mall‚ Goodwood in the Eastern Cape
Image: Picrures supplied by SAPS

“The suspect walked with the child along the railway line‚ from Goodwood to Century City‚ where she managed to pull away from him and went to search for help.”

Rwexana said although images from surveillance cameras were obtained‚ police have not yet been able to identify him.

Do you recognise him?

Warrant Officer Jaftha stationed at Bellville is investigating a case of abduction he can be contacted on, (021) 590 1001 or 082 522 1095.

READ MORE:

It’s fake news‚ say police of viral video of foreigner being accused of child abduction

The police say there is no truth to claims that a foreign national filmed being interrogated is involved in child abduction.
News
1 day ago

Muslim Judicial Council want more police patrols at schools to prevent abductions

The Muslim Judicial Council on Friday asked the police to increase their patrols around schools‚ especially before school starts and after school is ...
News
3 days ago

Third Cape Town schoolgirl abducted‚ says education MEC

Another schoolgirl has been abducted in Cape Town‚ bringing the total to three this month‚ the Western Cape education MEC said on Wednesday.
News
13 days ago

Most read

  1. Data may fall as Icasa mulls regulating prices South Africa
  2. WATCH | Shootout between cops and robbers in Fourways South Africa
  3. Don't blame the dagga: 5 scary AI predictions made by Elon Musk Lifestyle
  4. Young Palestinians see little hope 25 years after Oslo Accords World
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Murder, rape and robbery in numbers: 5 crime stats that will wreck your Tuesday
Williams fined after controversial US Open final
X