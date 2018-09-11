Twitter fired up over 'Nazi Mandela' flag at art show

The Nelson Mandela Foundation on Monday slammed the artwork of controversial artist Ayanda Mabulu, which shows Madiba superimposed on a Nazi flag, as deeply "offensive and unreal."

Underneath the picture of Mandela, which shows him doing the Nazi salute, are the words "unmasked piece of shit." The artwork was on display at the FNB Joburg Art Fair but was apparently taken down twice in one day. It's believed Mabulu caught organisers off-guard as he was not set to showcase any of his work.

The foundation said it was looking into its options on possible action as "there are limits" that should be respected.

This is not the first time the artist has stirred controversy around some of his art. In 2016 an artwork of former President Jacob Zuma with Atul Gupta created a stir as it showed the then president in a sexual position with the Gupta brother.

Twitter, meanwhile, has also lambasted the latest Mabulu creation.