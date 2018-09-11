WATCH | #CrimeStats: 5 times South Africans fought back against criminals
South Africans were given stark statistical information on which crimes are on the increase‚ which are on the decrease‚ and in which areas are hit worst by the various crimes. TimesLive has compiled a list of five times South Africans fought back against criminals:
1. In the footage‚ a black MG Rover with silver stripes on the boot drives up to the unsuspecting woman and two men violently pounce on her‚ demanding her two bags. The woman drops one bag but fights the armed men for her second handbag.
After wrestling with her robbers‚ she ran away with her handbag as her assailants drove off in the opposite direction.
2. The CCTV footage shows the driver of a white Jeep opening her gate and driving into the driveway. A second vehicle follows closely behind.
The driver of the first vehicle remains in the car and refuses to open her doors when three of the other car's occupants knock on her windows with guns.
Thinking quickly, she reverses into the hijackers' car and forces them to flee the scene.
3. The CEO of a funeral company put the fear of death into would-be hijackers who he sent fleeing for their lives as they pounced in his driveway in Johannesburg.
The incident‚ captured on CCTV cameras and widely circulated on social media‚ showed Humbulani Aubrey Bvumbi arriving home in Bryanston in his Range Rover.
A dark Alfa followed him in‚ blocking the gate as it disgorged armed attackers who approached the driver’s and passenger doors. But before they could act‚ he drew a firearm‚ blasting through the passenger door‚ sending them rushing headlong back to their getaway car.
As they reversed‚ he unleashed a volley of bullets through the gate.
Bvumbi‚ CEO at Thabelo Funerals and Tombstones‚ told TimesLIVE that he felt the need to fight back as his life was in danger.
4. CCTV footage shows the thief casually walking past a young woman sitting on the sidewalk.
The woman leaps to her feet and valiantly tries to wrestle her phone from her opponent's grip, but ultimately loses the battle as the thief hops into a getaway vehicle and drives off.
5. A gang of robbers took window shopping to another level when they smashed their way into the front of a jewellery store and stuffed bags with loot in Centurion.
The audacious smash-and-grab heist happened at Mall @ Reds in Rooihuiskraal and was captured by CCTV security cameras.
In the footage the robbers are seen repeatedly hitting and later kicking the display window‚ holding bags ready for the loot.
The owner closed the shop and activated the alarm. The footage shows a security device‚ possibly pepper spray‚ being activated but not deterring the robbers from the task at hand.