More than six months after Durban triathlete Mhlengi Gwala fell victim to a vicious saw attack‚ police are no closer to netting the three men who allegedly attempted to hack off his legs.

Gwala‚ who has since made remarkable progress‚ is still dealing with the trauma he experienced after the trio attacked him while he was on a training ride near Cato Manor in March.

The men‚ he claimed‚ had forced him into a patch of roadside bush. It seemed that they did not want his bicycle‚ cellphone or watch.

Gwala managed to save himself by crawling out of the bush and flagging down a security vehicle‚ patrolling the area.

Police told TimesLIVE this week that the attempted murder case was "still under investigation”.

According to national crime statistics released by police on Tuesday‚ attempted murder increased by 28 reported cases - from 18‚140 to 18‚233 - between the 2008/2009 and 2017/2018 financial years.

Gwala said while he was “doing good”‚ he was still waiting for justice.

“I don’t think they [the police] have made progress...” he said.

Gwala - who had raised nearly R780‚000 mainly for his medical and rehabilitation costs through a crowdfunding campaign - still becomes emotional when he recounts his horrific ordeal.