WATCH | Yet another cash-in-transit van robbed in Johannesburg

CCTV footage of a Fidelity cash-in-transit vehicle attacked at a Shell Garage at the corner of Gordon and Ontdekkers road, Johannesburg, has emerged on social media.

The incident took place on Friday, September 7 2018.

This latest incident came to light as Minister of Police Bheki Cele was delivering crime statistics, where he highlighted the decrease in cash-in-transit robberies because of intervention by the police.

In the video, the van is seen parked in front of the garage store while several petrol attendants walk past it.

Moments later, the attendants run for cover as two gun-wielding men struggle with what looks like a cash box before they shoot the tyre of the vehicle.