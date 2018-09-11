South Africa

WATCH | Yet another cash-in-transit van robbed in Johannesburg

11 September 2018 - 12:32 By timeslive

CCTV footage of a Fidelity cash-in-transit vehicle attacked at a Shell Garage at the corner of Gordon and Ontdekkers road, Johannesburg, has emerged on social media.

The incident took place on Friday, September 7 2018. 

This latest incident came to light as Minister of Police Bheki Cele was delivering crime statistics, where he highlighted the decrease in cash-in-transit robberies because of intervention by the police.

In the video, the van is seen parked in front of the garage store while several petrol attendants walk past it. 

Moments later, the attendants run for cover as two gun-wielding men struggle with what looks like a cash box before they shoot the tyre of the vehicle.

READ MORE

WATCH | What the latest #CrimeStats reveal about cash-in-transit robberies

The crime statistics for 2017/2018 were released on September 11 2018. Here’s what they tell us about cash-in-transit robberies.
News
4 hours ago

'Cash heists won't end because of colluding cops,' says victim

While police may claim they are winning the war on cash-in-transit heists‚ a security guard who almost lost his life in a heist earlier this year ...
News
8 hours ago

Former ANC employee Velile Present to be grilled in bail application after heist arrest

Former ANC employee Errol Velile Present‚ who has been implicated in a cash-in-transit heist‚ is on Tuesday expected to take to the stand in the ...
News
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. Data may fall as Icasa mulls regulating prices South Africa
  2. WATCH | Shootout between cops and robbers in Fourways South Africa
  3. Don't blame the dagga: 5 scary AI predictions made by Elon Musk Lifestyle
  4. Young Palestinians see little hope 25 years after Oslo Accords World
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Murder, rape and robbery in numbers: 5 crime stats that will wreck your Tuesday
Williams fined after controversial US Open final
X