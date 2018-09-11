Two of the men accused of involvement in a cash-in-transit heist in Soweto have denied implicating themselves.

Zakhele Zondi and Bheki Biyela on Tuesday told the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court‚ through their lawyer‚ that they did not make statements in which they had implicated themselves in the crime.

The statements were allegedly made when the pair was arrested.

"The accused did not give out statements in which they implicate themselves voluntarily‚" their lawyer‚ Brighton Taula‚ said.

Zondi also denied he was the driver of a Ford Ranger that was used as a getaway car in the heist‚ as was earlier claimed in court on Tuesday.

"He [Zondi] was not present at the scene‚" Taula said.