We did not implicate ourselves to police‚ say co-accused in Soweto heist trial
Two of the men accused of involvement in a cash-in-transit heist in Soweto have denied implicating themselves.
Zakhele Zondi and Bheki Biyela on Tuesday told the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court‚ through their lawyer‚ that they did not make statements in which they had implicated themselves in the crime.
The statements were allegedly made when the pair was arrested.
"The accused did not give out statements in which they implicate themselves voluntarily‚" their lawyer‚ Brighton Taula‚ said.
Zondi also denied he was the driver of a Ford Ranger that was used as a getaway car in the heist‚ as was earlier claimed in court on Tuesday.
"He [Zondi] was not present at the scene‚" Taula said.
He said his other client‚ Biyela‚ would testify that he was also not at the scene as he was at work. He also denied that Biyela had breached parole conditions as the court was earlier told.
Biyela is on parole for a theft case for which he was sentenced to five years in jail.
Colonel Solomon Mabasa earlier told the court that Biyela's parole would expire in November.
Biyela and Zondi were arrested with former ANC employee Errol Velile Present and Itumeleng Manama following a heist in Dobsonville‚ Soweto‚ in July.
The men are currently applying for bail.
Mabasa told the court that all the men‚ except Present‚ did not have fixed addresses and might evade capture if they were released on bail.
The three‚ except Present‚ also had previous convictions.
The court was also told that two of the cars used as getaway vehicles were stolen.
The bail application continues on Thursday.