A South African man is facing a murder charge in Perth‚ Australia‚ after allegedly beating his wife to death and burying her body in their garden.

Ahmed Dawood Seedat‚ 36‚ who was originally from Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal‚ was arrested on Wednesday last week and made a brief appearance before a court.

He was remanded in custody.

Australia’s Channel 9 reported that Seedat’s wife‚ 32-year-old Fahima Yusuf‚ was found buried near the patio of the family home in the suburb of Carlisle.

Forensic police teemed at the home where police allege Yusuf was killed several days before.

Police were seen digging a hole on the side of the home‚ not far from where her children's toys are kept.

A wheel spanner‚ which is the alleged murder weapon‚ was recovered from a bin at the home.

Ladysmith resident Mohammed Seedat‚ a distant cousin‚ said that the man had spent his formative years in the central KZN town.

“He is from Ladysmith and he is a very distant relative of mine. I know him but we do not keep in touch‚” he told TimesLIVE.

“He left the town when he finished school and then emigrated thereafter‚” he added.