12 September 2018 - 20:38 By Nico Gous
The school governing body of the Eldorado Park Secondary School will start a disciplinary process against the learner
Image: 123RF/Roger Lamkin

A Gauteng learner pulled a gun on Wednesday at the Eldorado Park Secondary School and threatened to shoot a teacher.

The incident was confirmed by Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona‚ who said in a statement: “It is alleged that‚ a learner at the said school drew a firearm and threatened to shoot an educator. Fortunately‚ the said educator managed to confiscate the firearm and later handed it over to the Eldorado Police.”

The school governing body (SGB) will start a disciplinary process against the learner on Thursday.

“The department has a policy of zero-tolerance to any form of misconduct. Anyone found to be transgressing this policy will be dealt with in line with the South African Schools Act‚ which governs all schools‚” Mabona said.

The department reassured that it was offering counselling at the school.

