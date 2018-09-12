South Africa

Mpumalanga police order Lungile Nkosi's body to exhumed amidst concerns that he was beaten to death

12 September 2018 - 20:31 By Nico Gous
Image: Elvis Ntombela

The body of a boy will be exhumed on Thursday because the Mpumalanga police suspect foul play.

Police spokesperson colonel Mtsholi Bhembe said Lungile Nkosi was allegedly assaulted by his parents and two brothers in Pienaar on September 6.

“The four family members supposedly accused the victim of stealing his sister’s cell phone. The 17-year-old was then beaten to death and the family never reported the matter to the police‚” Bhembe said.

The family contacted an undertaker and told him Nkosi died from natural causes. He was buried on Saturday.

However‚ when the community was concerned about what happened reported the matter.

“Concerned members of the community brought the matter to the attention of the police and an investigation was initiated‚” Bhembe said.

The family members were arrested and appeared before the Kanyamazane Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday on charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice.

The court ruled that Nkosi’s body should be exhumed. They remain in custody until their next court appearance on Friday.

