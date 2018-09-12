South Africa

No-homework school probed after complaints pour in

12 September 2018 - 06:10 By Dave Chambers
Sun Valley Primary School principal Gavin Keller has scrapped homework at the school to encourage more play.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

A Cape Town primary school that shot to prominence when it scrapped homework is under investigation after “numerous” complaints from parents.

The principal of Sun Valley Primary in Fish Hoek, who has been widely lauded for his innovative educational approach, is also being investigated for allegedly failing to declare his earnings as CEO of a private school and as a lecturer who travels internationally.

Gavin Keller, 59, told Times Select last week the salary he received from Silvermine Academy, a non-profit high school that runs many of its activities on Sun Valley premises, and honorariums for speaking engagements were declared on so-called RWOPS (remunerative work outside public service) forms. This was confirmed by Jayd MacDonald, director of finance and administration at Sun Valley.

But Western Cape education department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said: “We could not find any records of an application from Mr Keller for RWOPS. The information has been provided to the district for further inquiry.”

